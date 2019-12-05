Home

BLAKE Brian James Passed away peacefully
at home on 16th November, aged 87.
Much loved husband of Angela and wonderful father to Steve, Jacky, Jonny, Lorna, Victor and the late Malcolm,
also leaving 11 grandchildren
and 6 great grandchildren.
He lived many happy years at
High Garth, Balcombe and was well known for his gregarious personality. He was loved by many
and will be greatly missed.
His life will be celebrated privately at home with his family.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Dec. 5, 2019
