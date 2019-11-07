|
HARMAN Bernard Peacefully in hospital on 28th October 2019, aged 83 years. Loving husband of the late Joan. A much loved Dad, Father-in-Law, Grandad and
Great Grandad. Funeral service to
take place at Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Crawley, on Wednesday 27th November 2019 at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired made payable to "Alzheimer's Society" may be sent to Lyn, Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services, 82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Nov. 7, 2019