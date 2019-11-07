Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Harman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Harman

Notice Condolences

Bernard Harman Notice
HARMAN Bernard Peacefully in hospital on 28th October 2019, aged 83 years. Loving husband of the late Joan. A much loved Dad, Father-in-Law, Grandad and
Great Grandad. Funeral service to
take place at Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Crawley, on Wednesday 27th November 2019 at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired made payable to "Alzheimer's Society" may be sent to Lyn, Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services, 82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -