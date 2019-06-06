|
|
|
HOUSE Basil Peacefully on 24th May 2019, aged 89 years. Dearly loved Husband of Mary, Dad to Gillian and Ian, and Grandad to Nicholas, Matthew, Natalia and Sofia.
A Service of Thanksgiving will take place at St Andrews Church, Burgess Hill on Thursday 13th June at 3.00pm. Flowers from immediate family only. Donations if desired made payable to either "Parkinson's UK" or "St Catherine's Hospice" which may be sent to Lyn, Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services, 82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on June 6, 2019
Read More