|
|
|
Wootten Barry Peacefully in hospital on 9th October 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved Husband of Barbara, much loved Dad of Julian and Sue, fun loving Grandpa of Jamie, Michael, Vicki, and Kieran. Sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Woodvale Crematorium, Brighton
on Tuesday 5th November at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, made payable
to "St Peter & St James Hospice"
may be sent to Tim, Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services, 82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, RH15 9AS.
Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Oct. 24, 2019