WILLMOTT Barbara It is with deepest sorrow that I inform you my beautiful wife of 59 years died on 23rd June 2019 beaten by cruel cancer. Barbara, a loving, gentle, kind person who always thought of others did not deserve such a cruel end.
She will be greatly missed by her
family and many friends.
Barbara's funeral will be at the
Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Crawley on Tuesday 16th July at 1.30pm, all are welcome. Her wish was for all to wear colour. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, made payable to "Cancer Research UK" may be sent to Dominic, Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services, 82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, RH15 9AS.
Tel: (01444) 870011 or justgiving.com/fundraising/barbara-willmott
Published in Mid Sussex Times on July 4, 2019