Barbara Heighes

Barbara Heighes Notice
HEIGHES Barbara Peacefully in hospital on 8th June 2019,
aged 98 years. Loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to 10. She will be missed by all her
family and friends. Funeral service to take place at the Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Crawley on Wednesday 3rd July at 2:15pm. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, made payable to "Macmillan Cancer Support" may be sent to Dominic, Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services, 82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, RH15 9AS.
Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on June 20, 2019
