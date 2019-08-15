Home

Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services
82 Church Walk
Burgess Hill, West Sussex RH15 9AS
01444 870011
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00
Surrey & Sussex Crematorium
Crawley
Notice Condolences

Audrey Leaney Notice
LEANEY Audrey Peacefully at home on 3rd August 2019, aged 90 years. Loving wife to John, mum to Paul, mother in law to Lorna, grandma to Ciaran, Samuel, Joel, Sarah, Victoria and Owain and great grandma to five. Funeral service to take place at the Surrey & Sussex Crematorium, Crawley on Friday 30th August at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please but donations if desired made payable to "St Peter & St James Hospice" may be sent to Dominic,
Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services,
82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill,
RH15 9AS. Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Aug. 15, 2019
