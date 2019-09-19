|
|
|
Hicks Audrey Passed away peacefully at home on
4th September 2019, aged 79 years, after a long illness bravely fought. Widow of Keith, dearly loved aunt to Nicky and Simon and sister-in-law to Sheila. She will be greatly missed
by her family and many friends.
Funeral Service to be held at
St Peter & St John the Baptist Church, Wivelsfield on Friday 20th September at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support or
R.A.B.I. may be made via
mastersandson.com or to
Masters & Son, Lewes Road,
Lindfield, RH16 2LE.
01444 482107 .
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Sept. 19, 2019