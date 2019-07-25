|
CORNWELL Asphodel Winifred
(Win) On 6th July 2019, peacefully at home in Chailey, aged 91 years. Widow of the late Frank, dearly loved Mum of Derek, Andrew and Bernard, Mother-in-law of Meire and Zoe, dear Nanny of Jessica, Kirri and Nicholas and Great Nanny to Imogen and Grace.
She will be sadly missed by
family and friends.
Funeral service at St. Peter's Church Chailey on Friday 2nd August at 1pm. Followed by a private burial. Flowers or donations to St. Peter and St. James Hospice c/o R A Brooks & Son, Ravenoak, 46 Allington Road, Newick, BN8 4NB, Tel 01825 72 2895 or via www.brooksfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on July 25, 2019