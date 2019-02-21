Home

Arthur De Caux

Arthur De Caux Notice
De Caux Arthur Peacefully on 10th February, 2019, aged 75 years.
Dear husband of Barbara,
father of Robert and John, with daughters-in-law Deborah and
Sarah, and grandfather of Martha
and Beatrice, he was dearly loved
by us all and will be greatly missed.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at Haywards Heath Methodist Church, Perrymount Road, on Friday 1st March at 1.30pm. No flowers please
but donations, if desired,
to Parkinson's UK may be made via: www.mastersandson.com or to Masters & Son, Lewes Road, Lindfield, RH16 2LE.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Feb. 21, 2019
