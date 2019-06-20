|
RABY ANN Peacefully on 4th June 2019 at St Peter & St James Hospice, aged 88 years.
She was much loved
and will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held on
Thursday 27th June at 1.00pm at
The Old Meeting House, Ditchling.
Donations in memory of Ann for
St Peter & St James Hospice or
The may
be sent to Bowley Funeral Service,
30 Keymer Road, Hassocks
BN6 8AN, or by clicking on the
Memory Giving link at www.bowleyfuneralservice.co.uk
Published in Mid Sussex Times on June 20, 2019
