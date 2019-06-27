Home

Ani Chappell

Ani Chappell Notice
CHAPPELL Ani Peacefully in hospital on
15th June 2019, aged 85 years.
Wife of the late David, loving mum to Anamarie and the late Tony.
She will be missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to take place at Woodvale Crematorium, Brighton on Thursday 11th July at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired made payable to "Parkinson's UK" may be sent to Lyn, Burgess Hill Family Funeral Services,
82 Church Walk, Burgess Hill,
RH15 9AS Tel: (01444) 870011.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on June 27, 2019
