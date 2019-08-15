|
|
|
Tuddenham Alan Peacefully on 2nd August, 2019
aged 73 years.
Dearly loved husband of Stephanie, father of David, Andrew and Stephen and grandfather of Jamie, Daniel,
Daisy, Jess and Zach and
brother of Chris (Tud).
A Service of Thanksgiving
to celebrate Alan's life will be held
at All Saints Church, Lindfield on
Tuesday 3rd September at 2.30pm.
No flowers please but donations, if desired, to Know Dementia and
Belle Vue Nursing Home may be
made via mastersandson.com or to
Masters & Son, Lewes Road,
Lindfield RH16 2LE.
Published in Mid Sussex Times on Aug. 15, 2019