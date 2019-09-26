Home

Teresa (Tessa) EVANS

Teresa (Tessa) EVANS Memories
EVANS Teresa (Tessa) 30/09/2009
10th Anniversary
Softly from the shadows, you heard the gentle call,
Taking the hand that was offered, you quietly left us all,
They say it's a wonderful journey, from the old world to the new,
Someday we'll take that journey, because it leads to you,
And when we reach God's garden, where all are free from pain,
We'll meet and be together, never to part again.
Love and miss you always.
From all the family xx.
Published in Midlothian Advertiser on Sept. 26, 2019
