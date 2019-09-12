|
|
|
DICKSON Ronald 16/9/2013
How constantly I think of you,
With my heart and eyes that fill,
The love in life I have for you,
In death grows stronger still,
Let the wind of love blow softly,
And whisper for you to hear,
I love and miss you sadly,
As it dawns another year.
Love you always.
Eileen xxx.
Dad and Papa
To us you were so special,
What more is there to say,
We only wish with all our hearts,
That you were here today,
Love and miss you always.
Angie, Susan, David and your grandchildren too xxx.
Published in Midlothian Advertiser on Sept. 12, 2019