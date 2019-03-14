Home

John GOLD

GOLD John March 15, 2017.
They say that time will heal all wounds,
I know that could be true,
It's the lonely in-between times,
That I start missing you.
Every time you cross my mind,
I think you are here with me,
Then I sadly realise,
That it could never be.
And then some days it feels,
So long we've been apart,
But neither time nor distance,
Will erase you from my heart.
Miss you every day darling, June.
A smile for all and a heart of gold,
One of the best Dad's this world could hold,
Never selfish, always kind,
A beautiful memory left behind.
Kirsty-Anne and Paul.
Love and miss you every day Popsidoodles.
Love Sophia xx.
Published in Midlothian Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2019
