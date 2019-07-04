|
|
|
BELL Georgina (Jean) 9th Anniversary
Precious memories of our beautiful mum, granny and great-granny, who passed away July 8, 2010.
Hundreds of stars in the pretty sky,
Hundreds of shells on the shores together,
Hundreds of birds that go singing by,
Hundreds of dewdrops to greet the dawn,
Hundreds of bees in the purple clover,
Hundreds of butterflies on the lawn,
But only one mum in this whole wide world that we love and miss.
Love from George and Yvonne,
John and Janet, Iris, Anne and Neil, Jacqueline and Neil, all your grandchildren and great-grandchildren xxx.
Always in our hearts.
Also remembering our brother Allan x.
Published in Midlothian Advertiser on July 4, 2019