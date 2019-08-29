Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
14:00
Loughborough Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred Johnson

Notice Condolences

Winifred Johnson Notice
Johnson Winifred Beryl Passed away peacefully on
7th August 2019, aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of the late David George, much loved mum, treasured grandma, nana and great grandma.
Winifred's funeral service will take place at Loughborough Crematorium on Friday 13th September at 2pm.
Family flowers only please but donations may be made if so desired
to Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries c/o
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
Kings Walk, Earl Shilton LE9 7NL
Tel: 01455 844400
Published in Melton Times on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.