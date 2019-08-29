|
|
|
Johnson Winifred Beryl Passed away peacefully on
7th August 2019, aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of the late David George, much loved mum, treasured grandma, nana and great grandma.
Winifred's funeral service will take place at Loughborough Crematorium on Friday 13th September at 2pm.
Family flowers only please but donations may be made if so desired
to Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries c/o
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
Kings Walk, Earl Shilton LE9 7NL
Tel: 01455 844400
Published in Melton Times on Aug. 29, 2019