|
|
|
DAKIN William Stanley 'Stan' Passed away peacefully
on 31st October 2019
aged 94 years.
Loving husband of the late Beryl.
A dear Dad, Father in law,
Grandad and Great Grandad.
The funeral service will take place
at Wilford Hill Crematorium
(West Chapel)
on Friday 15th November at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, for the
benefit of Prostate Cancer UK
may be left in the donation box at the service or handed to the family.
All enquires to
Co-operative funeralcare,
Melton Tel 01664 481201
Published in Melton Times on Nov. 7, 2019