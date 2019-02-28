|
|
|
Lounds Wendy Beloved Daughter of
the late Walter and Gladys
and a much loved Sister to
Tony and Bruce.
Passed peacefully away on
17th February 2019 aged 83 years.
Funeral service at
Melton Borough Cemetery Chapel
on Tuesday 5th March 2019
at 11:00am followed by interment.
Family flowers only please,
donations made payable to
"Mencap" may be sent to
Shane Mousley & Son
Independent Funeral Directors,
Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB,
Tel; 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on Feb. 28, 2019
