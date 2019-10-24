Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vicky Tocher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vicky Tocher

Notice Condolences

Vicky Tocher Notice
Tocher Vicky Jane Passed away peacefully at Queens Medical Centre
on 14th October 2019 aged 35 years

Very special Daughter to Janet & David.
Amazing Sister of Andrew & Matthew.
A Special Auntie to Ella

An amazing young lady, sadly missed and lovingly remembered x x x

Funeral service and cremation at Loughborough Crematorium on Thursday 7th November 2019
at 12:30pm.
"Please wear something bright
for Vicky"
Family flowers only please; donations made payable to 'Rainbows Hospice' may be sent to

Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors, Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB Tel. 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.