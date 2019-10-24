|
Tocher Vicky Jane Passed away peacefully at Queens Medical Centre
on 14th October 2019 aged 35 years
Very special Daughter to Janet & David.
Amazing Sister of Andrew & Matthew.
A Special Auntie to Ella
An amazing young lady, sadly missed and lovingly remembered x x x
Funeral service and cremation at Loughborough Crematorium on Thursday 7th November 2019
at 12:30pm.
"Please wear something bright
for Vicky"
Family flowers only please; donations made payable to 'Rainbows Hospice' may be sent to
Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors, Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB Tel. 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 24, 2019