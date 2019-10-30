|
|
|
Holland Vic Aged 75 years of Market Rasen
passed away on 22nd October, 2019.
Much loved husband of Sandra.
Dearly loved dad of Darren, Nicola,
Jackie, Kevin and Anita.
Cherished grandad and great grandad. A service of Celebration for his life will be held at Lincoln Crematorium on Thursday 7th November at 1:50pm.
No Flowers by request.
Donations, if desired, made payable
to St Barnabas Hospice, may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen.
LN8 3EN
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 30, 2019