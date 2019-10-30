Home

J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
13:45
Lincoln Crematorium
Vic Holland Notice
Holland Vic Aged 75 years of Market Rasen
passed away on 22nd October, 2019.
Much loved husband of Sandra.
Dearly loved dad of Darren, Nicola,
Jackie, Kevin and Anita.
Cherished grandad and great grandad. A service of Celebration for his life will be held at Lincoln Crematorium on Thursday 7th November at 1:50pm.
No Flowers by request.
Donations, if desired, made payable
to St Barnabas Hospice, may be sent to
J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen.
LN8 3EN
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 30, 2019
