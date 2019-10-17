Home

Thomas Williams Notice
Williams Thomas
(Tommy) Passed away peacefully at home on
the 12th October 2019,
aged 76 years,
with his loving family by his side.

A loving Husband to Linda,
a wonderful Dad to Carl and Debbie,
a proud Grandad of Tom, Jessica,
Oliver and Carys.

Funeral Service and cremation at Wilford Hill Crematorium
(Main Chapel) on
Wednesday 23rd October 2019 at 2pm.

Family flowers only please,
donations made payable to
"Cancer Research UK"
may be sent to
Shane Mousley & Son
Independent Funeral Directors, Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB
Tel: 01664 561400
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 17, 2019
