Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
13:00
St James' Church
Burton Lazars
Terence Glover Notice
GLOVER Terence Leonard Terry Glover of Burton Lazars passed away peacefully from Bile Duct Cancer at Leicester General Hospital on Sunday 20 October 2019, aged 90 years.

He was much loved and will be missed by all his family and friends.

The funeral service will be held at
St James' Church, Burton Lazars, on Friday 8 November 2019 at 1pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to ammf.org.uk,
the cholangiocarcinoma charity.
Enquiries: Melton and the Vale Independent Funeral Directors
01664 851216
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 31, 2019
