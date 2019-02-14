|
|
|
Osborne Susan Mary
(Peggy Sue) Passed away peacefully at
Melton Mowbray Hospital on
2nd February 2019 aged 71 years.
Loving Mother to Ozzie and Gavin.
A very best friend to many,
you will never be forgotten from Charlie and Alfie XXXX
Funeral service and cremation at Grantham Crematorium on
Friday 22nd February 2019 at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only please;
Donations made payable to
"Macmillan Cancer Support" may be sent to Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors, Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB.
Tel. 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on Feb. 14, 2019
