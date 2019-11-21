Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:45
Loughborough Crematorium
RAYNES Steven Trevor Passed away peacefully in
Leicester General Hospital on
Friday 8th November, aged 38,
after a short illness.
Dearest husband of Victoria,
loving daddy to Bernie, beloved grandson of Alan and Elizabeth.
A service to celebrate
Steven's life will take place at
Loughborough Crematorium on Monday 2nd December at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations for Cancer Research UK,
if so desired, may be placed in
the collection box, online at https://www.cancerresearchuk.org https://donate.justgiving.com/donation-amount or given to the family.
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Nov. 21, 2019
