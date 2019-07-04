Home

Services
Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors (Melton Mowbray)
34 Cranmere Road
Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire LE13 1TB
(016) 645-6140 0
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00
Loughborough Crematorium
Stanley Simpson Notice
Simpson Stanley (Stan) Passed away peacefully in Hospital
on 26th June 2019 aged 92 years.

Devoted Husband to the late Eve,
much loved Dad of Kerry,
Janine and the late Denny,
a proud Grandfather and
Great-Grandfather.

"Now resting with your
beloved Eve and Denny xxx"

Funeral Service and Cremation
at Loughborough Crematorium
on Thursday 11th July 2019
at 11:00am.
Family Flowers Only Please;
Donations for the Air Ambulance
made payable to "DLRAA" may be sent to Shane Mousley & Son
Independent Undertakers,
Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB.
Tel: 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on July 4, 2019
