Home

POWERED BY

Services
J W Hazlewood & Son (Asfordby, Melton Mowbray)
1 Saxelby Rd
Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire LE14 3TU
01664 812233
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
13:30
All Saints Church
Asfordby
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stan North
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stan North

Notice Condolences

Stan North Notice
North Stan Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on
15th August 2019 aged 88 years.
A doting husband of the late Margret,
a devoted Dad, and a proud Grandad and Great-Grandad.
Funeral service at All Saints Church, Asfordby on Friday 30th August 2019
at 1:30pm followed by cremation at Loughborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations made payable to "Alzheimer's Society" may be sent to J. W. Hazlewood & Son Independent Funeral Directors,
1 Saxelby Road, Asfordby, LE14 3TU,
Tel; 01664 812233.
Published in Melton Times on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.