North Stan Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on
15th August 2019 aged 88 years.
A doting husband of the late Margret,
a devoted Dad, and a proud Grandad and Great-Grandad.
Funeral service at All Saints Church, Asfordby on Friday 30th August 2019
at 1:30pm followed by cremation at Loughborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations made payable to "Alzheimer's Society" may be sent to J. W. Hazlewood & Son Independent Funeral Directors,
1 Saxelby Road, Asfordby, LE14 3TU,
Tel; 01664 812233.
Published in Melton Times on Aug. 22, 2019