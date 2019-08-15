|
|
|
MILLWARD Shirley Passed away peacefully on
2nd August 2019 aged 75 years.
Dearly loved wife of John,
Mum to the late Debie, Chris and Lisa
and Nana to Eve.
The funeral service will take place at
St. James Church, Burton Lazars
on Tuesday 20th August at 2pm.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, for the benefit
of Alzheimer's Society and/or
St James Church may be placed
in the donation box at the service.
All enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
33 Scalford Road, Melton
Tel: 01664 481201.
Published in Melton Times on Aug. 15, 2019