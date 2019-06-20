|
MELLOR Sheila Josephine Passed away peacefully at home
with her family by her side on
Saturday, 15th June 2019, aged 85.
Much loved, darling Wife of David,
she will be greatly missed by all
her Family and Friends.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints Church, Asfordby on Wednesday, 26th June, at 3.00pm followed by burial at
St Leonards Church, Sysonby.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired are for Macmillan Nurses.
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
Tel : 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on June 20, 2019
