Sheila Hudson

Sheila Hudson Notice
HUDSON Sheila Formerly of Queniborough
Latterly of Church Stretton, Shropshire.
Passed away peacefully
on 6th September 2019 at
The Sandford Nursing Home,
Church Stretton.
Reunited with her beloved husband Robert (Bob).
Sheila's funeral service will take place on at 12 noon on Tuesday 24th September 2019 at
Gilroes Crematorium.
No flowers by request,
donations if desired for
'Save the Children'
may be made online at www.ansteyfunerals.com
or sent to
Anstey & District
Funeral Service
Talbott House,
Leicester Road,
Anstey, Leicester
LE7 7AT
0116 234 0548
Published in Melton Times on Sept. 19, 2019
