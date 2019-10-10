Home

Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors (Melton Mowbray)
34 Cranmere Road
Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire LE13 1TB
(016) 645-6140 0
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00
Loughborough Crematorium
Sheila Bell Notice
Bell Sheila Passed away peacefully on
26th September 2019, aged 84 years.
Loving Wife of the late Derek, a much loved Mother to Julie and a proud Grandma and Great Grandma.
Funeral service and cremation at Loughborough Crematorium on
Friday 18th October 2019 at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations made payable to
"The Stroke Association" may be sent to Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors, Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB, Tel: 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 10, 2019
