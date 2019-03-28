|
|
|
ASTON Sheila Passed away peacefully in LRI
on 20 March 2019 aged 75 years.
Loving Mum to David and the
late James, Grandma to Jacob
and Partner to Phil.
The funeral service will take place at Loughborough Crematorium on Wednesday 10th April at 11.45am.
Family flowers only. Donations,
if desired, to Alzheimer's Society and Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy Foundation may be placed in the donation box at the service or
via the online Condolence Book at www.funeralzone.co.uk.
All enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Melton Tel: 01664 481201
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 28, 2019
