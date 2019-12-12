Home

Brown Scott Passed away peacefully at home on
7th December 2019 with his loving family by his side, aged 26 years.
A much-loved Son, Brother
and Grandson.
Funeral service and cremation at Wilford Hill Crematorium on Thursday 19th December 2019 at 11:00am.
If you are unable to attend the Service you will be warmly welcomed at the Royal British Legion Club,
Melton Mowbray following the service from 1:00pm where we can share our Memories of Scott.
Family flowers only please, donations made payable to "Melton Short Breaks" may be sent to Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors, Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB,
Tel;01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on Dec. 12, 2019
