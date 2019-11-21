|
|
|
WELLS Sarah Elizabeth
'Betty' Formerly Newman.
Passed away peacefully
aged 98 years.
A Loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
The funeral service will take place at Grantham Crematorium on Wednesday 4th December 2019
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the benefit of
The Stroke Association may be left in the donation box at the service or handed to the family.
All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Melton Tel 01664 481201
Published in Melton Times on Nov. 21, 2019