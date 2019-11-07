Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Wallhead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Wallhead

Notice Condolences

Ruth Wallhead Notice
WALLHEAD Ruth Passed away peacefully
on 30th October 2019, aged 85 years. Loving mother to Tim, Judy, Jane, Becky and Matthew. Wonderful grandmother, sister and aunty. The funeral service will take place at St Michael & All Angels Church, Edmondthorpe on Thursday 14th November at 1pm. Family flowers only, donations, if desired for the upkeep of Edmondthorpe Church. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 60 High St, Oakham, Rutland, LE15 6AS,
telephone 01572 757415.
Published in Melton Times on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -