WALLHEAD Ruth Passed away peacefully
on 30th October 2019, aged 85 years. Loving mother to Tim, Judy, Jane, Becky and Matthew. Wonderful grandmother, sister and aunty. The funeral service will take place at St Michael & All Angels Church, Edmondthorpe on Thursday 14th November at 1pm. Family flowers only, donations, if desired for the upkeep of Edmondthorpe Church. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 60 High St, Oakham, Rutland, LE15 6AS,
telephone 01572 757415.
Published in Melton Times on Nov. 7, 2019