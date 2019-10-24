|
|
|
Green Russell Ivan
A much loved father, grandad and great grandad, who will be sadly missed by Margaret, John, Julie, Tristan, Jonathan, Rachel, Mia,
Tom, Ben and Sam.
The family would like to sincerely
thank everyone who sent cards,
and messages of sympathy,
they were a great comfort.
Special thanks to the Reverend David Payne for a lovely service and William Roberts and Sons, especially
Marion for her invaluable help.
Many thanks for the donations received, which to date total £450
in aid of Marie Currie.
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 24, 2019