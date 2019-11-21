Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ward & Brewin Funeral Services (Swadlincote)
20 West Street
Swadlincote, Derbyshire DE11 9DE
01283 215969
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
11:30
West Chapel at Gilroes Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Barrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Barrett

Notice Condolences

Ruby Barrett Notice
BARRETT Ruby (Of Melton)
Passed away peacefully at Glenfield Woodlands Care Home on 10th November 2019,
aged 90 years.

Loving wife of the late Dennis.
A special mum to Angela and Jeanne and their husbands, Neil and Roger.
A treasured grandma and great grandma who will be deeply missed.

A funeral service for Ruby will be held on Thursday 28th November at 11:30am in the West Chapel
at Gilroes Crematorium.

No flowers by request.
Donations in lieu for Dementia UK
are gratefully received and may
be placed in the collection box
following the service.

Enquiries to
Ward & Brewin Funeral Service.
Telephone: 01283 215969.
Published in Melton Times on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -