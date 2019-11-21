|
BARRETT Ruby (Of Melton)
Passed away peacefully at Glenfield Woodlands Care Home on 10th November 2019,
aged 90 years.
Loving wife of the late Dennis.
A special mum to Angela and Jeanne and their husbands, Neil and Roger.
A treasured grandma and great grandma who will be deeply missed.
A funeral service for Ruby will be held on Thursday 28th November at 11:30am in the West Chapel
at Gilroes Crematorium.
No flowers by request.
Donations in lieu for Dementia UK
are gratefully received and may
be placed in the collection box
following the service.
Enquiries to
Ward & Brewin Funeral Service.
Telephone: 01283 215969.
Published in Melton Times on Nov. 21, 2019