|
|
|
HANDLEY
(MBE) Rosemary
(née Platts-Crawford) 102 years.
Passed away peacefully at
The Lodge Residential Home, Thurnby.
Dearly loved Aunt and friend to many.
"To live in the hearts you
love is not to die"
Rosemary will be received into
St Mary's Church, Queniborough
on Monday 11th March 2019 at 6pm followed by her funeral service on Tuesday 12th March at 11am.
A private family cremation will
follow after the service at
Loughborough Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if so desired to LOROS
and further enquiries c/o
G E Gamble and Sons, Independent Funeral Directors, 57 High Street, Syston, Leicester LE7 1GQ.
Tel: 0116 2607500.
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 7, 2019
