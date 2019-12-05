Home

E M Dorman Funeral Director (Uppingham)
Beechcroft
, Rutland LE15 9PY
01572 823976
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:30
Braunston Parish Church
Ros Wood Notice
WOOD Ros
(Rosamund Sara) Of Owston, died peacefully
on 27th November 2019,
aged 84 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Bill,
much loved Mum of Nigel and Alan and Gran to Matthew and Charlotte.
Her funeral service will be held at Braunston Parish Church on
Monday 16th December 2019
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only,
donations, if desired, to the
R.N.L.I. can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk
or sent directly to
E M Dorman Funeral Directors,
Beechcroft, 69 High Street East,
Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY
Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Melton Times on Dec. 5, 2019
