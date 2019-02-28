Home

Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors (Melton Mowbray)
34 cranmere road
Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire LE13 1TB
(016) 645-6140 0
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00
St. Mary's Church
Ron Scoley Notice
Scoley Ron Died peacefully in
Melton Hospital on
17th February 2019 aged 78 years.

Loving and much loved
Husband of Pauline,
a proud and adored
Dad, Stepdad and Grandad.

"A true Gentleman
who will be sadly missed and
lovingly remembered XXX"

Funeral Service at
St. Mary's Church on Friday
15th March 2019 at 11:00am
followed by Cremation at
Loughborough Crematorium.

Family flowers only please;
Donations made payable to
"Cancer Research UK"
or for the Air Ambulance payable
to "DLRAA" may be sent to
Shane Mousley & Son
Independent Funeral Directors,
Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB.
Tel: 01664 561400.
Published in Melton Times on Feb. 28, 2019
