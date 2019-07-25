|
COOK Roland H Formerly of Asfordby.
Passed suddenly on Tuesday 16th July 2019, aged 77 years. Devoted Husband to Amy,
much loved Father to John and Jane, and proud Grandfather to Harry, Martha and Rebecca.
Funeral service at
St. Cuthbert's Church, Great Glen,
on Wednesday, 31st July at 1:30pm followed by private cremation.
No flowers please. Donations,
if desired, to St Cuthbert's PCC
(for work on the Bells)
c/o E.C. Gilbert Ltd Funeral Directors, 33 Oaks Road, Great Glen, LE8 9EF
Tel : 0116 2712340 or online at www.ecgilbertltd.com
Published in Melton Times on July 25, 2019