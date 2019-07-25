Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roland Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland Cook

Notice Condolences

Roland Cook Notice
COOK Roland H Formerly of Asfordby.
Passed suddenly on Tuesday 16th July 2019, aged 77 years. Devoted Husband to Amy,
much loved Father to John and Jane, and proud Grandfather to Harry, Martha and Rebecca.
Funeral service at
St. Cuthbert's Church, Great Glen,
on Wednesday, 31st July at 1:30pm followed by private cremation.
No flowers please. Donations,
if desired, to St Cuthbert's PCC
(for work on the Bells)
c/o E.C. Gilbert Ltd Funeral Directors, 33 Oaks Road, Great Glen, LE8 9EF
Tel : 0116 2712340 or online at www.ecgilbertltd.com
Published in Melton Times on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.