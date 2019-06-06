|
|
|
Cook Roger The family of Roger Cook announce his passing away peacefully on 26th May 2019 at Egerton Lodge, Melton Mowbray Residential Care Home
following a long illness,
aged 88 years.
Cremation will take place at Loughborough Crematorium on Thursday 13th June at 2.45pm.
Dress code is black or colours.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Parkinson's UK can be left after the funeral service or sent direct.
All enquiries to Richard Barnes
Funeral Director, Wilton Road, Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire
LE13 0UJ tel. 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on June 6, 2019
Read More