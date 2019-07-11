|
|
|
STRAITON Roderick
(Rod) Passed away peacefully in
Glenfield Hospital, aged 83.
Much loved Husband and soul mate of wife Irene (Reene).
Reunited with their beloved
daughter Gail.
Loving brother to Des, Uncle to Nigel, Great Uncle to Daniel.
He will be greatly missed by all his family and many friends.
Funeral Service will take place at
All Souls Chapel, Loughborough Crematorium on Tuesday 23rd July at 12.30. Followed by a Celebration of His Life at Saint John's Catholic Church at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations for The British Heart Foundation if so desired may be left in the collection box or given to the family.
All enquiries Richard Barnes
Funeral Directors
01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on July 11, 2019