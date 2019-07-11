Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roderick Straiton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roderick Straiton

Notice Condolences

Roderick Straiton Notice
STRAITON Roderick
(Rod) Passed away peacefully in
Glenfield Hospital, aged 83.
Much loved Husband and soul mate of wife Irene (Reene).
Reunited with their beloved
daughter Gail.
Loving brother to Des, Uncle to Nigel, Great Uncle to Daniel.

He will be greatly missed by all his family and many friends.

Funeral Service will take place at
All Souls Chapel, Loughborough Crematorium on Tuesday 23rd July at 12.30. Followed by a Celebration of His Life at Saint John's Catholic Church at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please.
Donations for The British Heart Foundation if so desired may be left in the collection box or given to the family.
All enquiries Richard Barnes
Funeral Directors
01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on July 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.