|
|
|
KNIGHT Robert George
(Bob) Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 10th February surrounded by his loving family, aged 54.
Beloved son to George and Margaret.
Loving brother of Teresa and Helen. Brother in law to Paul and Darren.
Also a very dear Uncle.
Funeral Service will take place at
All Souls Chapel, Loughborough Crematorium on Tuesday 5th March
at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to Cancer Research UK if so desired, may be left in the collection box or given to the family.
All enquiries Richard Barnes Funeral Directors 01664 565311.
Published in Melton Times on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More