|
|
|
Hickling Robert Passed away on
18th October 2019, aged 78.
A much loved husband to Dinah,
father of Julia and Edward
and grandfather to Kirsten.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Mary's Parish Church,
Melton Mowbray on
Friday 8th November 2019 at
11.15am followed by cremation at Loughborough or you may make your way to The Masonic Hall,
Wicklow Lodge, Burton Road,
Melton Mowbray, LE13 1DL where refreshments will be served.
Donations if desired for
Alzheimer's Society and / or
Bloodwise (Leukaemia Research)
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
Tel 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 31, 2019