HAYES Richard Passed away peacefully on
17th July 2019, aged 69.
Loving husband to Barbara.
A much loved dad to Jen and Amy
and loving nephew to Joan.
A Service to Celebrate Richard's life will take place at Grantham Crematorium on Thursday 1st August 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for Macmillan Nurses and / or Cancer Research U.K. may be left in the donation box
All enquiries to Richard Barnes Funeral Directors Tel 565311
Published in Melton Times on July 25, 2019
