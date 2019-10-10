|
|
|
Talbott Reginald James Died peacefully at home on September 27th, 2019 aged 83.
The beloved husband of Gillian and devoted father, grandfather
and great grandfather.
A JP and Co Founder and
First Director of Headway.
A private family cremation will take place in the morning but friends and colleagues are invited to join a Thanksgiving Service on October 21st at St Egelwin's Church, Scalford, Leicestershire LE14 4DL at 4pm
and afterwards at
Scalford Country House Hotel.
No flowers by request, but donations welcomed to British Lung Foundation Research into Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 10, 2019