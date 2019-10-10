Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Reginald Talbott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reginald Talbott

Notice Condolences

Reginald Talbott Notice
Talbott Reginald James Died peacefully at home on September 27th, 2019 aged 83.

The beloved husband of Gillian and devoted father, grandfather
and great grandfather.

A JP and Co Founder and
First Director of Headway.

A private family cremation will take place in the morning but friends and colleagues are invited to join a Thanksgiving Service on October 21st at St Egelwin's Church, Scalford, Leicestershire LE14 4DL at 4pm
and afterwards at
Scalford Country House Hotel.

No flowers by request, but donations welcomed to British Lung Foundation Research into Pulmonary Fibrosis.
Published in Melton Times on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.