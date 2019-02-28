|
COOK Raymond Dennis 05.03.33 - 18.02.19
It is with great sadness we have to announce that Ray passed away at home on the
18th February, 2019.
Loving husband to Barbara,
Father to Jenny and Graham and Grandfather to Jordan and Jake.
He will be greatly missed and touched the hearts of many.
The funeral is to be held on Friday
8th March with a Committal at
Grantham Crematorium, NG31 9DT at 9.30 a.m., followed by a Thanksgiving Service for Ray's life at 2.00 p.m. at
St. Guthlac's Church, Stathern,
LE14 4HB and refreshments at
Paul's Restaurant,
Bottesford NG13 0BW.
Family flowers only, with donations in aid of The British Heart Foundation
and Ward 10 Renal Unit at
Leicester General Hospital.
Any cheques should be made payable to the Funeral Directors,
William Roberts & Sons,
Bottesford, NG13 0BZ.
Published in Melton Times on Feb. 28, 2019
