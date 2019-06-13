Home

Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors (Melton Mowbray)
34 Cranmere Road
Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire LE13 1TB
(016) 645-6140 0
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
16:00
Scalford Methodist Church
Ray Taylor Notice
Taylor Ray Passed away peacefully at home
on 8th June 2019 aged 92 years.
A loving Husband to the late Madge, a proud Father, Grandfather
and Great-Grandfather.
Funeral Service at
Scalford Methodist Church, on Wednesday 19th June 2019 at 4:00pm followed by interment at
Scalford Cemetery.
Family Flowers only please, donations made payable to
"Alzheimer's Research UK" and "Scalford PCC" may be sent to
Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors,
Cranmere Road, LE13 1TB,
Tel; 01664 561400
Published in Melton Times on June 13, 2019
